It's Warzone's birthday, another year for one of the most addictive games of the decade, this time players will be rewarded with free items for two months. Check here the gifts.

COD's Warzone 2 Reloaded and MW II: The remaining free rewards in March and April 2023

Despite the rocky start, Warzone 2 reloaded is leaving the bad reviews behind and the game is once again on the gamers' most-wanted list.

Modern Warfare II is also going strong in 2023, the playerbase continues to support new versions despite some critics calling the recent release 'boring'.

Warzone's 3rd Anniversary kicked off on March 10 and runs through April 8 with a huge list of free gifts for players.

What are the remaining gifts for Warzone and MW in March and April 2023?

The first free rewards were on March 15 and 19, but there are still many more gifts for all players that will be distributed between March 23 and April 8, 2023.

Remaining Warzone and Modern Warfare gifts in 2023.

Remember Sticker – March 23

Memory Maker Weapon Blueprint – March 27

Gulag Calling Card – March 31

Verdansk ’84 Vinyl – April 4

Birthday Charm – April 8

To claim the gifts, players just have to visit the official Call of Duty store and be aware of each of the dates to get the free rewards.