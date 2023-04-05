Shakira has finally left Spain to start fresh in Miami alongside her two kids months after separating from Gerard Piqué. And among one of the many people reacting to the news, there was none other than Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend.

Months after Gerard Piqué and Shakira announced their separation after more than a decade together, the singer has finally left Spain to start fresh in Miami alongside her two kids. Her fans have overwhelmingly shown support for the Colombian star, but an unexpected celebrity has also reacted to the news: Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, model and TV personality Georgina Rodriguez.

The split has been everything but private. Spanish media has been heavily scrutinizing every single detail regarding the former couple, including the soccer star's alleged affair with his now girlfriend Clara Chia. Also, Shakira has released several songs with jabs at Piqué, including her number 1 music session with Bizarrap and her duet with Karol G.

All the stars’ moves are taken as a message to the other, and in that “battle,” some famous names have taken sides, including Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Rocuzzo, who has left several comments in Shakira’s Instagram posts.

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to Shakira’s post about leaving Spain

Over the weekend, Shakira announced that she has finally left Barcelona to “start a new chapter in search of their (her children, Sasha and Milan) happiness.” In the emotional post, the singer also thanked her friends and fans in the Spanish city, a place she said “I learned that friendship is longer than love.”

Among the reactions to the post, Rodriguez left a like on the post, which already has more than 3 million likes. It’s a subtle but significant way to show her support to the singer, but without many repercussions.

On the other hand, Antonela has reacted more straightforwardly, commenting on several posts of Shakira. She has left heart emojis in photos of the singer and her kids, and she also left fire emojis for both of the releases of the songs ‘Monotonía’ and ‘TQG.’