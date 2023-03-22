Cameron Diaz announced her return to acting with a new production alongside Jamie Foxx. But apparently there were some problems between the two and this could mean the definitive retirement of the actress. Here, check out what happened.

Cameron Diaz is back on the big screen after several years of inactivity and her next movie could once again be her last... all thanks to Jamie Foxx. Both will share screen in the movie Back in Action and the actress announced that the production will mark the end of her career in the film industry.

This had been semi-retired since 2018, but she returned to star in the upcoming movie with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor. The 50-year-old female star stated that she will not be returning to the industry but that it is not because of the chaos on set, but because she wants to spend more time with her three-year-old daughter.

However, the set of Seth Gordon's play was quite intense during the last while and did not seem to be a pleasant working environment. Something that many of the main actors didn't like, but the main problem was that Foxx was the cause of some of these issues.

What happened between Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz?

Diaz did not have a good experience with the 55-year-old actor, who had been responsible for getting Cameron back on screen with Netflix. According to some media, especially the Daily Mail, Foxx collapsed on the set of Back in Action.

This led to the dismissal of several people who were involved in the project. These would be an executive producer and two directors and a host. The report indicated that the actress was not at all comfortable with this and the pace of work, as she has never been interested in conflicts.

In addition, the production and cast had shooting days of more than 10 hours long, so this was too much time for Cameron, who has a young daughter named Raddix.