Camila Cabello is one of the trending stars of late and we have seen her participate in the entire 22nd season of The Voice. Here, check out what her net worth is and how much she has earned from the NBC show.

Camila Cabello has become one of the most important Latin stars in the industry, due to her big hits over the years, such as Havana and Bam Bam. This year she was called to be one of the coaches for the 22nd season of The Voice, which airs on NBC.

It was her first time as a judge but not on the show. She had previously been as a battle advisor for John Legend's team in the 2021 edition. During this season he had only one artist from team Camila who made it to the finals and that was Morgan Myles, who dazzled everyone with tunes like Never Be the Same, along with his coach.

Now, the artist will fully immerse herself in her music and her career as an actress, leaving aside the iconic red chair of the show. So it is likely that she will release new musical material in the coming months and who knows, maybe even a tour. We have already seen her in several audiovisual productions, such as Cinderella, where she shared the screen with Nicholas Galitzine and Billy Porter.

What is Camila Cabello's net worth?

The 25-year-old Cuban star has a fortune of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. During April 2019, Camila paid $3.375 million for a Hollywood Hills home and by November 2021, she put it on the market for a total of $3.95 million. The home sold a month later for $4.3 million and didn't even last nine days on the market.

Camila Cabello's salary in The Voice

Cabello was one of the latest acquisitions of the NBC show, which is always broadcast on the network and in case you don't have cable, on Peacock and fuboTV (who offers a week of free trial in the US).

The Havana singer received a total of $8 million for her presence as a coach on season 22 of The Voice. One of her artists, Morgan Myles, became a finalist but was unable to win. Unfortunately, she will no longer continue as part of the jury, as other stars, such as Blake Shelton, will be part of the 23rd edition.