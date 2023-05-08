The Eurovision Song Contest will celebrate its 67th edition. Artists from 37 countries will perform their original songs in order to win the title. If you want to watch the event in the US, check out everything you need to know.

Can you watch 2023 Eurovision in the US?: Dates, times and how to stream for free

The Eurovision Song Contest will celebrate its 67th edition in Liverpool, England. The popular competition, which has been celebrated since 1956, will have artists from 37 countries. If you want to watch the event in the US, check out everything you need to know.

This year, there are some unusual aspects of the competition. For example, as last year’s winner was Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine with the song “Stefania,” the competition would have been hosted there. However, due to safety concerns, organizers gave it to the second-placing country.

Many famous European acts have come from Eurovision, such as ABBA, Maneskin, Celine Dion, Julio Iglesias, Bonnie Tyler, Olivia Newton-John and many others. This year, some of the favorites include Swedish singer Loreen, rapper and singer Kaarija (Finland) and France’s La Zarra.

When will the Semifinals and Final of 2023 Eurovision take place?

The semifinals and final of 2023 Eurovision will take place throughout three days. The first semifinal will occur on Tuesday, May 9, the second on Thursday, May 11, and the grand finale will take place on Saturday, May 13.

Eurovision 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

*For all three days.

Eurovision 2023 streaming in the US: How to watch the contest online

For the first time ever, viewers in the United States will be able to stream live the show on PeacockTV, in all the tiers (including Peacock, Peacock Premium and Premium Plus). You can also livestream the competition on YouTube.