After earning his first Oscar nomination for ‘Aftersun,’ Paul Mescal will showcase his signing skills in the upcoming musical ‘Carmen,’ in which he stars alongside Melissa Barrera. Rossy de Palma and Elsa Pataky are also part of the cast. Here’s everything you need to know.

Directed by choreographer Benjamin Millepied in his feature directorial debut, the movie is loosely based on the iconic 1875 opera by Georges Bizet. Set in the present day along the Mexico-U.S. border, it will follow Carmen (Barrera) as she travels from Mexico to Los Angeles looking for freedom, and her romance with Aidan (Mescal), a Marine with PTSD.

Millepied, a former Director of Dance at the Paris Opera, is known for his work in the ballet sequences in Black Swan. Here, he teams up with composer Nicholas Britell (Succession, Moonlight, Andor) who created new songs for the movie with Julieta Venegas and Taura Stinson.

When is ‘Carmen’ coming to theaters?

‘Carmen’ premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Now, the film will be released in a limited capacity, in New York and Los Angeles, on April 21, 2023. But a wider release is yet to be announced, as well as VOD and On Demand releases.

The movie is being distributed by Sony Classics, and the first teaser trailer was released on Wednesday Feb. 22. While it doesn’t show much of the plot, it showcases some musical pieces, as well as the couple in the desert.

Barrera is mostly known for her role in the slasher films Scream, as well as Netflix’s series ‘Keep Breathing.’ Meanwhile, Mescal comes from the success of ‘Aftersun,’ as well as the BBC series ‘Normal People’ and he is working on the Gladiator sequel.

*This article will be updated.