Carrie Soto Is Back, one of Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novels, is coming to the screen thanks to Picturestart. Here, check out all about the acclaimed author's new adaptation.

Taylor Jenkins Reid is having a big year, as most of the rights to her novels are being purchased and will finally get a screen adaptation. Malibu Rising and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo are some of the popular titles that will be added to major streaming platforms, while Carrie Soto Is Back is the latest to be announced by the author.

The story revolves around one of the strongest female characters the writer has created and it is about one of the best tennis players in the world, who will have a great challenge ahead of her. Deadline stated that Jenkins Reid will be the producer, along with Circle of Confusion and the company itself that will carry out the adaptation.

The author was the one who broke the news on her social networks, where she wrote "From the moment Carrie Soto's manuscript was complete, the people at Picturesmart made it clear that they were the best choice to make a great adaptation". Now, the 37-year-old character will return for one last epic season, after six years of retirement...

What is Carrie Soto Is Back about?

The adaptation will be faithful to the story of the book, which follows Carrie Soto, one of the best tennis players in the world of Argentine origin. She will have to face great challenges with her father and coach. Despite being a fierce character, an iron determination and very clear ideas, she will have to find the strength to get back the title she longs for... to be the best player in history.

The official synopsis of the novel describes:

"When Carrie retires from tennis, she is the greatest player the world has ever seen. She has broken every record and won twenty Grand Slam titles. And if you ask her, she deserves every one of them. She has sacrificed almost everything to become the best, with her father as her coach.

But six years after her retirement, Carrie finds herself in the stands at the 1994 US Open, watching a brutal and impressive British tennis player named Nicki Chan snatch the record away from her.

Thirty-seven years old, Carrie makes the monumental decision to come out of retirement to train with her father for one last year, intent on regaining her record. Even if the sports media says they never liked harpies. Even if his body doesn't move as fast as it used to. And even if it means swallowing her pride to train with a man she once almost opened her heart to - Bowe Huntley. Like her, he has something to prove before he gives up the sport for good".