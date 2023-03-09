Cate Blanchett is not only one of the most important actresses in the film industry, but she is also one of the women of the moment for her work in Tár. Here, check out how much fortune she has so far.

Cate Blanchett is one of the actresses of the moment and since awards season began, she has been in almost every nomination for her work in Tár. The Oscar-nominated film was directed by Todd Field and starred her, where she played a brilliant but self-destructive director and composer.

We will soon see her at the Oscars 95 awards ceremony, as she is one of the nominees for Best Actress. There she competes with Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie and Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans.

Should Cate emerge victorious during Sunday night's soiree, it would not be the first time she has received a golden statuette. She currently has two of these awards in her repertoire, thanks to her work in 1998's Elizabeth and 2004's The Aviator. She is the only actress to have won one of these distinctions for playing another Oscar-winning figure.

What is Cate Blanchett's net worth?

The Australian actress has a fortune of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She managed to position herself in the top 10 highest paid women in the industry worldwide after she earned $13 million between August 2017 and 2018 alone.

Her earnings increased as she collected career successes, such as Thor: Ragnarok. Marvel executives gave her a $12.5 million payday for her role as Hela, the evil sister of Odin's children.