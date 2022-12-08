Celine Dion, one of the most popular singers in the industry, confessed that she suffers from an incurable neurological disease and had to cancel all her shows. Here, check out what's going on with the iconic star.

Celine Dion is not only one of the most recognized singers in the industry, but she has also established herself as a music icon for an entire generation, with hits such as It's All Coming Back to Me Now and My Heart Will Go On, which became the main theme of the classic movie Titanic.

Over the years, she has managed to build one of the most impressive musical careers among her peers. She was nominated 16 times for Grammy Awards, of which she took home 5. This thanks to her work in Beauty and the Beast, My Heart Will Go On and Falling into You. In 1999 she received a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame and in 2004 it was the turn of the United States, which she dedicated to her father.

Now she is going through a rather painful time in her personal life, which has also impacted her career. On Thursday morning, the artist said that she is suffering from an illness that prevents her from continuing with shows and tours, but that she will do everything possible to get back on one of the places that makes her happiest: the stage.

Celine Dion suffers from Stiff-Person Syndrome

The 54-year-old Canadian singer announced on Thursday, December 8 that she had to cancel all her shows due to serious health problems she has been facing for some time. She posted a video in which she spoke directly to her fans to reveal that she suffers from Stiff-Person Syndrome, a neurodegenerative disease that prevents her from continuing to tour.

"Hi everyone, sorry it took me so long to get in touch with all of you. I miss you all so much and I can't wait to get up on stage and talk to you in person. As you know, I've always been an open book and I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I am now", Dion began.

"I've had health issues for a long time and it's been very difficult for me to deal with them and talk about everything that's happened to me. I have recently been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects 1 in a million people. Although we are still learning about this rare disease, we now know what has been causing all the spasms I've been having", revealed the award-winning artist.

"I have a great team of doctors working by my side to help me get better and my precious children who support and help me. I am working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to get my strength back and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it has been a struggle. All I know is that singing is what I have done all my life and what I love to do most. I miss you all so much. I miss seeing you all on stage performing for you", she finished.

What is Stiff-Person Syndrome?

Stiff-Person Syndrome is a disorder of the central nervous system that causes progressive muscle stiffness and spasms. It does not produce the same in all people, as there are 3 types: Autoimmune, Pananeoplastic and Idiopathic.

The first type (autoimmune) occurs with type 1 diabetes, as well as other autoimmune disorders, such as vitiligo, pernicious anemia and thyroditis. While the second type (paraneoplastic) is present in less than 1 to 2% and there are often anti-amphiphysin antibodies, which are anti-GAD, which are not usually present. This last syndrome is often associated with breast cancer, but can also appear in patients with lung, kidney, thyroid or colon cancer.

What are the symptoms of StIff-Person Syndrome?

The clinical manifestations of the syndrome are usually similar in the three types. It usually begins with muscle stiffness and spasms that progress insidiously in the trunk and abdomen. They also appear in the legs and arms, but to a lesser degree.

On the other hand, it is normal for patients to detect only muscle hypertrophy and stiffness on examination. Since the stiff person syndrome progresses gradually and ends up mostly in disability and stiffness in the whole body.

Diagnosis is based on recognition of symptoms and is usually supported by antibody tests, response to diazepam and the results of electromyography studies. This shows the electrical activity of a normal appearing contraction.

What is the treatment for Stiff-Person Syndrome?

There are several ways to treat the disease, that cannot be cured. Some are with drugs such as Diazepam or baclofen, IV immunoglobulin, rituximab or plasmapheresis. They can also be with therapies such as "symptomatic therapy".

On the other hand, diazepam is one of the drugs of choice, which usually relieves muscle stiffness on a constant basis. If this is ineffective, baclofen, which can be administered orally or intrathecally, can be considered.

According to many medical reports, corticosteroids are often quite effective, but often have long-term adverse effects. So sometimes it is not advisable to give them. As for IVIG (Intravenous Immunoglobulin), it can achieve improvement lasting up to about a year. If patients do not respond well, rituximab or plasmapheresis may be indicated.