Not only has Chance the Rapper won a GRAMMY this year, but now he will also be a judge on the next edition of The Voice. Get ready fans, it's time to see how he dominates the scene. Here, check out how much he will be charging to occupy the red chair on the show.

Chance the Rapper is having a great year. First we saw him win Best New Artist at the 2023 GRAMMYs and now he will be one of the coaches for the new season of The Voice, one of the most important singing competitions on television. The 23rd edition will air every Monday and Tuesday on NBC and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial. It will then be available on Peacock the following day.

It's time for the artist to plan his talent-stealing strategies because he will undoubtedly have a great competition ahead of him, as the veteran judges are more prepared than ever and ready to steal the most impressive contestants. The judging line-up includes Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, so it's going to be a pretty mind-blowing journey.

This year there were several changes within the format of the program, so soon we will see how the stages will be shortened and fewer contestants will be selected. Both Chance and the rest of the coaches are going to have only one chance to steal in some stages, such as the Knockouts, so they will have to be quite meticulous when choosing.

How much money does Chance the Rapper get paid on The Voice?

It is believed that Chance will receive a check for $8 million, as have some of the artists who have taken his place in past editions. Camila Cabello was one of them and received the same amount. However, the salary varies according to season and artist.

In the event that the artist receives this large sum of money as payment, it will be a significant increase in his fortune. So far he has a net worth of $40 million, with an annual salary of almost $3 million for his work in the music industry and others, according to Celebrity Net Worth.