Chanel West Coast has become an icon on Ridiculousness, but it looks like that cycle has come to an end. Here, check out why the rapper will be leaving the show after more than 10 years.

Chanel West Coast is set to say goodbye to the show hosted by Rob Dyrdek, called Ridiculousness. The rapper has been co-hosting for over 10 years, having been with Sterling "Steelo" Brim since 2011. Although fans knew this day was coming, they didn't expect it to be so soon.

Variety broke the news on Monday but not only reported her departure and the reason for it, but also assured that the 34-year-old star "will executive produce, create and star in her own unscripted series". She is also set to develop other projects with MTV Entertainment Studios.

"This partnership with Paramount/MTVE comes at the most synergistic time; when I close one door, I'm excited to break down the next", she told Entertainment Tonight. This means that her next TV productions will likely be added to the Paramount+ catalog (7-day free trial).

Why did Chanel West Coast leave Ridiculousness?

After being on the show for 30 seasons, Chanel West Coast has decided to step away from Ridiculousness and start putting her full attention on other personal projects, such as her music and her own reality show. The rapper broke the news to her fans on social media and then told Entertainment Tonight.

"To the fans who are sad I will no longer be on Ridiculousness don’t worry…I have my own docu-series TV show coming out soon! I’m also very excited to be stepping into the executive producer seat and develop some amazing tv & film projects for you as well", she posted on Instagram.

She also dedicated a special greeting to everyone who has watched her for 12 straight years on MTV and said, "Love you all & I promise to deliver you some fire music, film & television soon".

On the other hand, after her exit became a reality, the young star sent a statement to ET where she assured "Although Ridiculousness has been home for over a decade, I am excited and thrilled to continue to push forward independently on my music career and business ventures… and step into the role of leadership and creativity as an executive producer".