Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg will have a new obsession of the upcoming fourth season of Netflix's hit series 'You'. Here, check out everything we know about Charlotte Ritchie's role in the show.

Netflix’s hit thriller series ‘You’ will come back with its fourth installment in a new city and with a new, improved Joe… At least, it is what he says. However, old habits die hard and the new trailer seems to show that Penn Badgley’s character will fall (as unhealthily obsess over) a new woman, this time portrayed by Charlotte Ritchie.

English actor Ritchie is well-known for her role of Alison in the series ‘Ghosts’, as well as her work on other shows such as ‘Fresh Meat,’ ‘Siblings,’ ‘Dead Pixels,’ and ‘Call the Midwife.’ Now, she will play Kate, an art gallery director who is part of the new circle of Joe in London.

This season, Joe will go by Jonathan Moore and will work as a college professor, and he will infiltrate the elite. As usual, something will go wrong but this time it seems like Joe won’t be the only serial killer lurking around. Check out everything we know about Ritchie’s Kate and Season 4 of ‘You’.

Who is Charlotte Ritchie’s Kate in ‘You’ Season 4?

In the new trailer, we see Joe trying to resist the urge to become obsessed with Kate but, as we know, he won’t be able to stay away. According to Netflix’s character description, Kate won’t be persuaded by Goldberg’s seduction abilities right away, as she “strongly suspects something about him is not what it seems.”

Kate is described as “fearsomely smart, independent, suspicious and immensely loyal to her friends,” especially Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper). She is also sort-of-dating literature professor Malcolm (Stephen Hagan), who is the one who invites Joe to their inner circle.

According to showrunner Sara Gamble, this time Joe will try to “prove he’s not a terrible man” and ming “his own business” but when the threat of a serial killer, who is targeting rich people, starts looming, he will get involved with the mystery and everyone will be a suspect.

This new season, then, will follow a more “straight-up murder mystery à la Agatha Christie,” and the “Eat the Rich Killer” knows about Joe’s past and will use it to their favor. New episodes will begin streaming from February 9.