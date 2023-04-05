With the rise of artificial-intelligence chatbots, a whole new world of possibilities is being explored. But how good are they writing new movies? Here's what ChatGPT came up with when thinking about a Pulp Fiction sequel.

With the rise of artificial-intelligence chatbots, which use natural language processing to create human-like dialogue, a whole new world of possibilities is being explored. Tools such as ChatGPT can change the landscape of many jobs, including screenwriting.

That’s why the Writer’s Guild of America West (WGA) is already trying to limit the possible effects of using this kind of technology, especially when it comes to things like royalties and credits, trying to establish that AI-generated ideas can’t be considered “source material.”

However, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to ask ChatGPT to write a new movie for Quentin Tarantino, who reportedly is preparing his last film, tentatively titled “The Movie Critic.” We don’t know how that last script would be, but the AI has another idea for the final movie of the renowned director: a Pulp Fiction sequel.

How a sequel of Pulp Fiction be according to ChatGPT AI

When asked how it would imagine Tarantino’s last film, ChatGPT immediately came up with a plot for a sequel of Pulp Fiction (1994) titled "One Last Job,” which would have a runtime of “approximately two hours and twenty minutes” and it would be up for a “theatrical release.”

What would be the plot?

Per ChatGPT, the plot “follows retired hitman, Vincent Vega, who is living a quiet life in Los Angeles. However, when he receives a call from his former boss, Marcellus Wallace, offering him one last job, Vincent is pulled back into the criminal underworld. To do the job, he would assemble a team of fellow criminals, including his old friend and partner, Jules Winnfield, and a young and talented thief, Mia Wallace.”

Who would be in the cast?

Samuel L. Jackson as Jules Winnfield

Uma Thurman as Mia Wallace

John Travolta as Vincent Vega (flashback scenes)

Ving Rhames as Marcellus Wallace

Harvey Keitel as Mr. White (cameo)

Michael Madsen as Joe Cabot (cameo)

What would be the soundtrack?

ChatGPT came up with a soundtrack that would “be eclectic and carefully curated, with each song serving to enhance the film's story, characters, and atmosphere.” Here are the proposed songs for the tracklist:

"Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)" by Nancy Sinatra

"Crimson and Clover" by Tommy James & The Shondells

"Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes

"Woo Hoo" by The 5.6.7.8's

"Paint It Black" by The Rolling Stones

"I Gotcha" by Joe Tex

"Son of a Preacher Man" by Dusty Springfield

"Stuck in the Middle With You" by Stealers Wheel

Could it win an Oscar?

This was its answer: “As an AI language model, I cannot predict with certainty whether "One Last Job" would win an Oscar or not (...) That being said, if the film was executed at a high level, it could certainly be a strong contender for several Oscar categories.”