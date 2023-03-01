Ed Sheeran and his wife met when they were just 11 years old and since then they have become inseparable, so much so that they have even started a family together. Here, check out all about Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran met Cherry Seaborn when they were both young, just 11 years old. They first became friends and eventually ended up falling in love. In 2018 they tied the knot and got married in a private ceremony, with just 40 guests as witnesses. "We did it at night on a random day in the middle of January in the middle of nowhere. No one knew, no one came to it. We lit candles, we got married, we went back [and] had a curry", he said.

Just two years later, the two welcomed their first daughter, named Lyra Antarctica. They have always kept their personal life quite private, but shortly after her birth they published a photo of the three of them, where they claimed to be completely in love with her. In May of last year, their second child was born and they became a family of four.

Now, the Give Me Love singer confessed that during Seaborn's last pregnancy, she developed a tumor, which could not be treated until after the birth. Sheeran also said that all the events that had happened to him in the past year "changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music".

Cherry Seaborn's age and life

Cherry was born on May 6, 1992 in Suffolk, UK. She is currently 30 years old. She attended Thomas Mills High in Suffolk, England. It was there that she met Ed Sheeran and they became friends soon after sharing some moments together. Their romantic relationship did not come until some time after they finished high school and moved on to adulthood.

After graduating from Durham University, she decided to continue her studies at Duke in North Carolina, which means she moved to the United States during 2013. In an interview with Duke's The Chronicle, she confessed that moving was always part of her plan and further said "Ever since I was in high school I always wanted to... study in the United States."

On the other hand, she was also a field hockey superstar when she was studying in college. She began playing at the collegiate level while at Durham and managed to lead her team to the BU championship between 2012 and 2013. She continued to play while studying at business school.

Cherry Seaborn's social media

Seaborn used to have an Instagram user, where she could be found as @seaborncherry, but currently has no account. Ed Sheeran had also taken a break from social media but eventually returned to the platform as @teddysphotos.

Cherry Seaborn's net worth

Sheeran's young wife has a net worth of $5 million, according to Business Insider. She is estimated to have been one of the highest-earning field hockey players at the time and currently owns several winnings.