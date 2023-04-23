Chevallier is the biographical film that portrays all that the violin legend and the first classical composer of African descent had to go through. Here, check out how to watch the biopic.

Chevalier is one of the year's up-and-comers. The film directed by Stephen Williams and starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. is about the life of the legendary mixed-race composer. Although he is now known as one of music's geniuses, he wasn't always the same way.

The plot is based 100 percent on the true story of soldier and musician Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of a French landowner and an African slave and his rise in French society.

The cast members had to undergo pre-filming preparation. Harrison Jr. trained with violinist Ronald Long, Collider confirmed. Minnie Driver plays ballerina Marie-Madeleine Guimard, while Lucy Boynton is Marie Antoinette.

Where to watch Chevalier on streaming?

Chevalier was scheduled for release on Friday, April 21 of this year, so the film is now available for viewing in theaters nationwide. It previously had its grand opening at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September, so the critics had already made some comments about what to expect.

The Stephen Williams-directed film is not yet available on streaming, but after it has been in theaters for a while, it is likely to arrive on the Hulu platform. There were also rumors about the possibility of it coming to HBO Max, which will soon become just Max.