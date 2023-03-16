Demi Lovato is set to make her directorial debut in a very special project, where she will share some of her experiences with other stars. Here, check out all about Child Star.

Demi Lovato will make her directorial debut with Child Star, a project very special to her and from Hulu, who is betting on big productions this year, like the upcoming series based on the novel A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas.

Now, the Still Alive singer will dive behind the scenes and tell the story of the struggles of child stars in the industry, putting her perspective on it from the very first minute. Nicola Marsh (Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story) will assist her and co-direct the documentary.

The former Disney star confessed in a statement what the film means to her, saying, "There is no better subject for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home. Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries and becoming active advocates for our own destinies".

When will Child Star be released?

A specific release date for the documentary has not yet been announced, only that it will arrive sometime in 2024 and that it will be exclusive to Hulu's streaming platform.

Belisa Balaban, vice president of unscripted series for Hulu Originals, also spoke about the project led by the former Disney star. "At the heart of our documentaries are storytellers with distinct backgrounds and perspectives who leave no page of their stories unturned. Demi’s first-hand experience and personal relationships are all on bold display in this poignant and exploratory film", she said according to Variety.

What is Child Star about?

According to Variety and a press release, the documentary will feature a series of interviews with former child stars, though as of yet it is not known who they are. "The film will go beyond the traditional narratives seen in op-eds and tabloids to consider the changing nature of growing up in an increasingly connected and public world", they said.

The project's objective is to “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars, including Lovato".