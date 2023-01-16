The Chinese New Year, also known as ‘Lunar New Year’ or 'Spring Festival,' is almost here. Check out all the information you need to know about this celebration, including when and where is it.

The Chinese New Year, also known as ‘Lunar New Year’ (to include other countries who also observe it), is almost here. Around two billion people in the world celebrate this holiday, especially in some Asian countries, as well as the Asian community in the US.

In China, the new Year is also called ‘Spring Festival,’ (more on that below) and it's popular around the world for starting a new sign in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese Zodiac. Some of the usual activities to celebrate this holiday include putting up lanterns, reciting couplets, reunion dinners and fireworks.

The Lunar New Year is also celebrated in countries such as the Koreas, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia. However, not all traditions are the same. For example, the Vietnamese people have their own traditional cake (known as bánh chưng) and use peach blossom trees (called hoađào) or a yellow Mai flower to decorate their houses.

When is Lunar New Year 2023?

Unlike the Western New Year, which is always on January 1st, the start of the ‘Chinese New Year’ depends on the moon’s 12 phases, which is a different calendar than the Gregorian calendar (used in the US). Each phase lasts about 29 days, and the full calendar is around 354 days long.

So, this year, the Chinese New Year will begin on Jan. 22, 2023. Another difference with the Western celebrations, is that the Lunar New Year isn’t celebrated only one day, but instead a 15-day span from the new moon to the next full moon.

In 2023, Lunar New Year ends on Sunday, February 5. Also, in China, the first day of the Lunar New Year is called the Spring Festival, while the last is known as the Lantern Festival. As we said before, this is a big celebration, which signifies the start of something new.

Other names for the Lunar New Year

As we mentioned earlier, the Lunar New Year is not only celebrated in China. While it’s not wrong to call it ‘Chinese New Year’, especially if you're referring to the celebrations of that country, this holidate is called different in other countries.

For example, in South Korea, the Lunar New Year is called Seollal. Meanwhile, in Vietnam, it’s called Tết, short for Tết Nguyên Đán. Also, the days of celebration can also vary depending on the country.