With the start of the Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit will also begin. If you want to know what is your sign in the Chinese Zodiac, you have come to the right place.

The Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year (as it is also celebrated in other Asian countries), will begin on January 22 and it will end on Sunday, February 5. The fifteen days celebrations mark the start of a new sign in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese Zodiac.

2023 will be a rabbit year, which is associated with kindness, sensibility, flexibility and responsibility. Also, it’s expected to be a year of longevity, peace and prosperity. The year of the rabbit is the fourth in the 12-animal cycle.

According to Chinese tradition, the Zodiac signs come from the Jade emperor, who ordered a race to select the 12 animals to be his personal guards. The animals arrived in the order of the cycle. If you wish to know what your animal is, keep reading.

How to know what my Chinese Zodiac sign is?

Although you can usually know your Chinese Zodiac sign by your year of birth, you have to also take into account that the Gregorian calendar (the one we use in Western societies) doesn’t line up perfectly with the Chinese lunisolar calendar.

So, if you were born in January or February (generally, the Chinese New Year begins in late January or early February), you have to check the Chinese New Year date against your birthdate to determine your correct Zodiac sign. Here are the dates:

Rat: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Tiger: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Rabbit: 1939, 1951,1963,1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Dragon: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Snake: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog: 1946, 1958, 1970. 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019