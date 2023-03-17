Chloe Bailey is about to premiere one of what promises to be her next TV hit with Amazon Prime Video, Donald Glover and Billie Eilish. Here, check out all about the Swarm actress.

Chloe Bailey has been the face of a few TV hits over the past few years and is about to add one more to her filmography: Swarm. The Amazon Prime Video and Donald Glover series will not only star her, but also Billie Eilish as Eva and Dominique Fishback as Dre.

The singer, known for being one of the members of the duo Chloe x Halle, plays Marissa in the story created by the Atlanta star. She appears in five episodes of the show that deals with a young girl's obsession with a pop star, but ends up taking a rather dark and bloody turn.

The new title of the renowned actress premiered on March 16 on the streaming platform and soon we will see her participating in other important projects. So far she has been incorporated in five new films, two of which will be released this year.

Chloe Bailey's age and height

Chloe Elizabeth Bailey was born on July 1, 1998 in Atlanta, Georgia. She is currently 24 years old and 5 feet 5 inches tall. She is known for being one of the members of the group she has with her sister, Halle Bailey, who will soon release her new movie, The Little Mermaid.

Chloe Bailey's family and love life

Chloe grew up in Mableton, Georgia with her family. Among them are her sister Halle and her younger brother, Branson. In mid-2012 they decided to move to Los Angeles and currently reside in California. Her father was the one who taught her to write songs and make music when she was only 10 years old.

On the other hand, the singer and actress has a long love story that has become known over the years. Her first public partner related to the industry was Gunna, with whom she has a collaboration called You & Me.

In August 2021 she confirmed that she had returned to bachelorhood and had been linked to soccer player Memphis Depay, but the rumors never got very far. She was then linked to Diggy Simmons, her Grown-ish co-star.

The two were spotted having dinner together at a restaurant but neither of them made any statement about their love status. So it is currently unknown if they are in a relationship or if they are just good friends who spend time together.

Chloe Bailey's net worth

The star has a fortune of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings increased as she gained popularity as a singer and actress in the industry. Many of the celebrities own endorsements and do collaborations that benefit the artists financially.

Chloe Bailey's filmography

Currently Bailey has a large filmography, as well as a thriving musical career. Her first roles were secondary and we saw her present in some important plays, such as The Fighting Temptations in 2003, which starred Beyonce.

Here, check which have been her most important roles and in which productions:

TV Shows

Grown-ish as Jazlyn Forster

Black-ish as Jazlyn Forster

Swarm as Marissa

Movies

The Fighting Temptations as Young Lilly

Last Holiday as Anna

Meet the Browns as Tosha

Gospel Hill as Anna

Jane as Isabelle "Izzy" Morris

Upcoming movies