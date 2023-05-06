Usher and Chris Brown are so close, the 44-year-old singer threw him a birthday party. However, it ended in chaos and drama. Here, check out the best memes and reactions that are circulating around the networks.

Usher and Chris Brown's friendship may have come to an end. Apparently the stars got into a huge fight during the Under the Influence singer's birthday party on Friday night. Although it's just a rumor so far, several videos and theories have spread through social media.

It all started when the birthday boy allegedly spoke badly to Teyanna Taylor and Usher came to his defense. This did not cause any grace to Brown and both he and his team would have jumped against this, which led to a big fight. Minutes before the chaos they had been singing and dancing, so it all came as a big surprise.

Usher Raymond V, the artist's 15-year-old son, posted a series of Instagram stories confirming the scandal. He appears as @cincoye on the social network, where he wrote "don't message me about it...", followed by an image of a popular anime.

