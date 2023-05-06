Chris Brown has been rocking clubs and homes from years ago to the present day. He has created a career full of hits and here, check out when he has made money until 2023.

Chris Brown has been under the spotlight and the Hollywood spotlight for more than a decade. Now, the singer was once again the protagonist of a scandal on the eve of his birthday. Apparently he had a fierce fight with one of his closest friends, Usher.

It all started after his friend witnessed how he spoke badly to Teyanna Taylor and came to his defense. This did not please neither Brown's team nor him, so it is rumored that he attacked the 44-year-old singer at the birthday party he had organized.

It is not the first time he has been involved in a controversy with those close to him. Previously he had multiple legal problems and in 2009 it became known what had happened with Rihanna, with whom at that time he had a relationship of almost a year.

What is Chris Brown's net worth?

The 34-year-old singer has a fortune of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The biggest income he has earned is from his music career, although he has also made money in the acting and business world. Chris Brown stated in some interviews that he owns 14 restaurants of the Burger King franchise.

In 2012 he ventured into the fashion world and launched a clothing line, which was called Black Pyramid. However, his biggest business took place in 2007, when he managed to operate his own record label with Interscope, called CBE (Chris Brown Entertainment).

As for his real estate, from 2011 to 2015 he lived in a house located in Hollywood Hills. This had cost him $1.5 million, but he had to leave the home after having several problems with his neighbors, due to the graffiti he had made on the exterior of his mansion. He was also previously kicked out of his West Hollywood home due to neighbors complaining about excessive noise and dog racing in the hallways.