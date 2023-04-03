Chris Hemsworth is known for playing Thor in the MCU franchise but, despite his fit body, the actor has been open about his worries of not being able to live a healthy, long life.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has earned his place as one of the most profitable actors thanks to his run as the charismatic Marvel hero, as well as other projects in which the 39-year-old shows his action and comedy skills such as Extraction and more. However, there’s more to him than only being a Hollywood leading man.

Last year, the Australian actor teamed up with National Geographic and Darren Aronofsky for a docu-series titled “Limitless,” in which he traveled the world and joined different experts to learn about the science behind longevity.

In the series, the actor took up a series of challenges to learn more about his own limits. However, one of the episodes featured a heavy discovery for Hemsworth and his family. Here, check out what was the diagnosis that has changed his life.

Chris Hemsworth’s Alzheimer discovery: Does the actor have the disease?

In one of the episodes of the series, the Thor actor discovered that his DNA has two copies of the gene APOE4, which makes him "eight to 10 times more likely" to battle Alzheimer, which is characterized by mental deterioration.

According to the information he received, Hemsworth, along with only two to three percent of the population, has a copy of the gene from both parents. He also explained that his grandfather was diagnosed with the disease.

Is Chris Hemsworth retiring?

While the actor discussed his diagnosis with Vanity Fair back in November, and explained he was planning to take “fewer projects” to have time to spend with his wife Elsa Pataky, and his children India, 10, and sons Sasha and Tristan, 8, he said that was “not talking about retiring by any means.”

However, Page Six reports now that the actor doesn’t have roles planned after the four projects that he already has in his agenda, including another Avengers movie and Hulk Hogan biopic.

On the other hand, the actor has shared that he is taking all the preventive measures that he can. “I feel thankful that I have in my arsenal the sort of tools to best prepare myself and prevent things happening in that way. The benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life,” he told Vanity Fair.