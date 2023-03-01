Chris Pine is one of the actors who was involved in the dramas surrounding Don't Worry Darling and starred in Spitgate alongside Harry Styles. Here, check out what he had to say about what happened at the 79th Venice International Film.

A few months ago Chris Phine came under the spotlight when many social media users had spread the rumor that Harry Styles had spit on him during the 79th Venice International Film Festival. A video from a bad position and a momentary reaction was all it took to create a drama, called Spitgate.

The memes did not take long to emerge and the actor had to come out to clarify that the singer had never done such a thing, but none of this was enough to stop all the controversies that arose based on that and the bad relationships that existed within the cast. Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde were on the front page, starring in a Don't Worry Darling style drama.

Now, the actor of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adaptation spoke about what happened and about everything that has happened on the red carpet of the awaited event. So far he had not made any official statement about all the controversial moments that took place at the premiere but finally the moment of truth has arrived.

What did Chris Pine say about the 'Spitgate'?

The 42-year-old actor made reference to the drama that was generated with Harry Styles and a possible spit on him during the premiere of Don't Worry Darling. At the time the only thing he did was to assure that none of it was real and that "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation".

However, Chris finally addressed the facts and said more than just denying that it happened. During an interview with Esquire magazine, Pine said “Harry did not spit on me. He is a very kind guy. I was on the plane and we’re flying back from Venice having a great time on the plane and my publicist wakes me up and says, ‘We have to craft a statement on what happened in Venice.’ She showed me the thing and it did look, indeed, like Harry spit on me. He didn’t spit on me".

After continuing to talk about the subject for a while longer, the actor ended the topic by saying "I think Harry leaned down and said, ‘It’s just words isn’t it?'. We had this little joke. We were all jet lagged and trying to answer questions and sometimes when you’re doing these press things your brain goes befuddled and you start speaking gibberish, so we had a joke: ‘It’s just words'".

Chris Pine spoke about the Don't Worry Darling controversy

Spitgate was not the main controversy surrounding the actors in the film, but the biggest attraction came during the press tour last fall. That's when rumors of a fight between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh became more intense. Now, Chris said, "If there was drama, there was drama. I absolutely didn't know anything about it, nor would I have really cared".

In addition, she also confessed that she felt bad because Don't Worry Darling was overshadowed by everything that was being talked about on social media. “If I feel badly, it’s because the vitriol that the movie got was absolutely out of proportion with what was onscreen. Venice was normal things getting swept up in a narrative that people wanted to make, compounded by the metastasizing that can happen in the Twitter-sphere. It was ridiculous", he said.