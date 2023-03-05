Chris Rock has come back with a new comedy special on Netflix, ‘Selective Outrage,’ the first live event for the streaming platform. Many people wonder how much is his net worth, and age. So, here, check out the answer.

Chris Rock has come back with a new comedy special on Netflix, the first live event for the streaming platform. ‘Selective Outrage,’ which is available to watch on the platform, featured several jokes about Will Smith, a year after the Oscars’ slap.

Rock gained national recognition in the early 1990s as a cast member on the popular sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL). Rock's stand-up comedy specials, such as "Bring the Pain" and "Bigger and Blacker," helped establish him as one of the most influential and respected comedians of his generation.

In addition to his work in comedy, Rock has also had a successful career in film and television. He has appeared in numerous movies, including "Lethal Weapon 4," "Dogma," and "Grown Ups," and has lent his voice to several animated films, such as the "Madagascar" series. Rock has also written and directed several films, including "Head of State" and "Top Five." Here’s his net worth and age.

How old is Chris Rock?

Rock was born on February 7, 1965, and is currently 58 years old. He was raised in Brooklyn, New York, even though he was born in Andrews, South Carolina. He started his career at 17 years old, when he quit high school.

How much is Chris Rock’s net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Rock has an estimated $60 million net worth. He is considered to be one of the highest paid stand-up comedians in the world, especially when he is on tour. His Netflix’s deal is reportedly $40 million.