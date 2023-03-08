Chris Rock is one of the most famous actors and comedians in the industry. With the passing of time he has managed to have one of the most successful filmography and here we tell you which are his most promising titles, as well as where to watch them by streaming.

Chris Rock's filmography: How and where to watch his best movies on streaming

Chris Rock was under the eye of the storm all last year after Will Smith slammed him at the 2022 Oscars ceremony due to a comment he made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, after almost a year, the comedian hit back with some jokes in his new Netflix special, titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

This marked its first stand-up special after the scandal and was broadcast from the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore. It was also the streaming platform's first foray into live broadcasting. Despite all the dramas he has had over the months, the actor has starred in several great shows, such as Grown Ups.

He will soon be cast in the film Rustin, alongside Colman Domingo and Michael Potts. The story revolves around Bayard Rustin, a gay civil rights activist who ended up helping to lead the 1963 March on Washington along with Martin Luther King Jr. It will be released on Netflix but it is not yet known when, as it is in the post-production process.

What are Chris Rock's best movies and where to see them?

Down to Earth (2001) – Available on fuboTV and Paramount+.

Lance Barton is seen in the sky much earlier than planned. Upon arriving there they realize that a mistake has occurred, but are unable to return him to his body. Lance comes back to life reincarnated as Charles Wellington, a well-to-do elderly man.

Bad Company (2002) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Gaylord Oakes is a veteran CIA agent who must turn Jake Hayes, a sarcastic street punk, into a sophisticated and cunning spy to replace his twin brother Kevin Pope, who has been murdered. To do so, he will have nine days.

Madagascar (2005) – Available on Peacock.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends—Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo—have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape—with the help of some prodigious penguins—to explore the world.

The Longest Yard (2005) – Available on Netflix.

Paul Crewe, a former NFL player, is arrested and sent to prison. There he will be forced to turn a motley crew of inmates into a team that will have to play against the prison guards.

I Think I Love My Wife (2007) – Available on STARZ.

Richard Cooper - a successful investment banker with a beautiful, intelligent wife and two beautiful children at home - seems to have it all. However, between the daily commute from the suburbs to New York City, the endless business meetings, the kids' diapers and the Wiggles on TV, there's only one thing on Richard's mind: women.

You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008) – Available on Tubi.

Tired of all the fighting in his country, a legendary Israeli military man named Zohan fakes his own death and travels to New York City, where he can fulfill his big dream: to become a hairstylist. The daring way Zohan cuts and styles hair makes him a hit with the women of Manhattan, but when his enemy tracks him down, Zohan will have to use his military skills if he ever wants to use the scissors again.

Good Hair (2009) – Available on Kanopy, Vudu, Freevee and Hoopla.

Comedian Chris Rock discusses how hairstyles affect African Americans' self-esteem, activities and relationships.

Death at a Funeral (2010) – Available on Hulu.

The members of a family gather to say goodbye together to the recently deceased. As the members arrive, scandalous relationships, resentments, threats, blackmail and a misdirected corpse will unleash unbridled chaos...

Grown Ups (2010) – Available on Sling TV and Netflix.

The death of his basketball coach during his childhood prompts a reunion of some old friends, who meet at the place where they celebrated a championship years ago. The buddies talk about their wives and children, and discover that age does not necessarily go hand in hand with maturity.

2 Days in New York (2012) – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

Former Parisian photographer Marion, after breaking up with her partner, moves to New York with their son and begins a relationship with an American. With the visit of his eccentric family, the cultural and explosive clash becomes clear.

What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012) – Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

The challenges of impending parenthood transform the lives of five couples. Two celebrities are unprepared for the surprising demands of pregnancy; hormones wreak havoc on baby-crazed author as her husband tries not to be outdone by her father, who is expecting twins with his younger wife; photographer's husband is unsure of his wife's adoption plans; a one-night stand sparks pregnancy between two rival food truck owners.

Top Five (2014) – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

Although he started out in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen achieved success as the star of a trilogy of action comedies about a talking bear. Andre is forced to spend the day with Chelsea a New York Times writer, whose film review projected Andre's passion about the Haitian revolution. Unexpectedly, Andre opens up to Chelsea, and as they tour New York, Andre tries to get back in touch with his comedic roots.

The Week Of (2018) – Available on Netflix.

Two parents with opposing personalities meet for their children's wedding. Both are forced to live the longest week of their lives while waiting for the big day.

The Witches (2020) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Story of a little orphan boy who, at the end of 1967, goes to live with his grandmother in Demopolis, a town in Alabama. The boy and his grandmother have strange encounters with some seemingly glamorous but absolutely diabolical witches, so she decides to get out of the way and take the boy to a luxury hotel on the coast. Unfortunately, they arrive at exactly the same time as the Grand Witch who has gathered her cronies from all over the planet.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Zeke Banks and his rookie partner, under the supervision of a veteran, take the reins of an investigation into a series of murders that harbor certain parallels to the city's bloody past. As the investigation continues, Zeke discovers that he has become the center of the game.

Amsterdam (2022) – Available on HBO Max.

In the 1930s, three friends who witness a murder become suspects. Their investigation leads them to uncover one of the most astonishing conspiracies in American history.