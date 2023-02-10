Chris Stapleton is set to star in one of the most important moments during Super Bowl 2023, which will take place this Sunday afternoon. Here, check out all about the country music singer.

Chris Stapleton is the country music star who will soon be singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2023, which will take place on Sunday, February 12. The final between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale and will start around 4:30 PM, so we will see the singer take center stage beforehand.

The winner of eight Grammy Awards and ten Academy of Country Music Awards will not perform alone, but his performance will be followed by Babyface singing America the Beautiful, while Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform a version of Lift Every Voice and Sing behind him. Once all the pre-show entertainment is over, the big game will begin.

It will undoubtedly be a very emotional event, not only for its presentations, but also for the presence of Rihanna in the half-time show. The Barbados singer is ready to make history and to return to the stage after six years of absence. Get ready fans, it will be a unique day in history...

Chris Stapleton's age and height

Christopher Alvin Stapleton, better known as Chris, was born on April 15, 1978. He is currently 44 years old and measures 180 cm (5 feet and 10 inches).

Chris Stapleton's birthplace and how was he discovered

The singer was born in Lexington, Kentucky and has been connected to music since he was a child. He grew up in Staffordsville, the birthplace of bluegrass, but then moved to Nashville in 2001 to devote himself to songwriting. Over time, several record labels became interested in him, but he ended up signing with Sea Gayle Music.

Chris Stapleton's love life

Chris is married to singer/songwriter Morgane Stapleton, with whom he co-wrote Carrie Underwood's 2006 single Don't Forget to Remember Me. The couple met while working in adjacent publishing houses and already have five children together. They currently live together in Nashville with their family.