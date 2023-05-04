Cinco de Mayo is one of the most popular and anticipated holidays of the year. Families go out to celebrate and young people organize parties. Here, check out what it is and why it is celebrated.

Cinco de Mayo: What is it and why is it celebrated in the United States?

Although Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican celebration, it is usually celebrated in a big way in the United States as well. The streets are dyed white, green and red in honor of the bordering country's flag, but many do not really know what the day means as such.

Alexandro Gradilla, a professor at California State University, made reference to this and said "Most people drinking in bars have no idea that it is celebrating the strength in power and resilience of the Mexican people to defeat the invaders who are trying to take their land".

It is one of the most important holidays of the year and has a very similar style to St. Patrick's Day. Mexican culture is worshiped through parties and the consumption of its typical dishes and drinks, such as margaritas and tacos.

What is Cinco de Mayo?

Every May 5th is marked by the resilience of the Mexican people in the face of the siege of the French army in Puebla, whose objective was to invade Mexico because of the nation's debt to France. It is the first time they faced a power since their independence, so it is one of the most commemorative dates, but not a celebration.

Why is Cinco de Mayo celebrated in the United States?

Unlike Mexico, the United States does celebrate the commemoration in honor of the Mexican forces that did not allow France to enter American soil. In 1863 the country was bankrupt after half a century of conflicts and wars.

The biggest celebrations take place in California, Texas, Southern Arizona and New Mexico. There are many festivals with the participation of mariachis, restaurants, artisans, bands, members of the consulates and many immigrant communities.

One of the most popular celebrations takes place in Placita Olvera, located in Los Angeles. This Sunday, May 8, a festival called Fiesta Cinco de Mayo will take place in New York City and will feature Grupo Fénix and Los Cadetes de Linares, two bands specializing in popular music.