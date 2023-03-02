Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are set to star in Citadel, one of the most anticipated action miniseries. Here, check out all about the new Amazon Prime Video show.

Citadel is the new work of the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame) and Game of Thrones screenwriter Brian Kirk. The miniseries will feature a fairly large cast and will arrive on the Amazon Prime Video platform, which will premiere several projects this year, such as Hello Sunshine and Taylor Jenkins Reid's long-awaited Daisy Jones & The Six.

The story will star Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. They will be playing the characters of Mason Kane andNadia Sinh, two elite agents who have been in hiding, trying to rebuild their lives under new identities, following the collapse of their former independent global spy agency.

Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada and The Hunger Games) and Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) will also join the cast, in the roles of Bernard Orlick and Dahlia Archer. The show will be available in more than 200 countries and will be executive produced by Russo Brothers' AGBO, along with showrunner David Weil.

What is Citadel about?

The plot will be set after the fall of Citadel, an independent global spy agency was undermined by agents of Manticore, a syndicate that manipulates the world from the shadows. As it crumbles, the memories of agents Mason and Nadie are erased as they narrowly escape with their lives.

The official synopsis describes "One night Mason is tracked down by his former colleague, Bernard Orlick, who desperately needs his help to stop a new world order from being established. Mason seeks out his former partner Nadia and the two embark on a mission that will take them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while dealing with a relationship built on secrets, lies and a dangerous but unwavering love."

When will Citadel be released?

The episodes of the new miniseries will be added to the Amazon Prime Video catalog on April 28th of this year, so there are less than two months left to know the action story of Chopra and Madden. The trailer was to be released recently but due to the deadly train crash in Greece, they decided to delay it.

"Out of respect for our international community and due to the devastating breaking news that reached us yesterday from Greece, we respectfully reserve sharing the official trailer for Citadel," Prime Video said Wednesday morning. There is no release date for the teaser yet.