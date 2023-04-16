Kate Mara (The Martian) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) star in the upcoming crime thriller series Class of '09, a new series that will explore how new tecnhologies such as AI can change the law and crime investigation. Check out when it is coming out.

Kate Mara (The Martian) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) star in the upcoming crime thriller series Class of '09, which follows the story of, per IMDb, "FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 are reunited following the death of a mutual friend."

The show was created and executive produced by Tom Rob Smith, who has worked on projects such as The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and London Spy. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Joe Robert Cole and Sunu Gonera also serve as EP, with the latter also directing the pilot.

Filmed in 2021 in Los Angeles, the series will have a total of eight episodes of 60 minutes each. The first trailer shows that these students/agents will have to deal "changes to the way the Bureau operates,” which include the possible unethical use of surveillance, spying and new technologies, such as Artifical Intelligence.

When is the release date of Class of ‘09 and where to watch it?

Class of ‘09 is FX production and will be only available to stream on Hulu from May 10 on. The first two episodes will be released together on the premiere date, with the following episodes to be released weekly every Wednesday.

Per Variety, Henry will play Tayo Miller, “one of the most brilliant and unorthodox Agents ever to join the Bureau, a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely.” Meanwhile, Mara’s character is Amy Poet, “a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the center of its most pivotal moment of transformation.”

The rest of the cast consists of Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Sepideh Moafi (Blackbird), Raúl Castillo (Wrath of Man), Jake McDorman (The Right Stuff), Rosalind Eleazar (Slow Horses), Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), and Brooke Smith (Ray Donovan).