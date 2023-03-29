Zendaya is set to play Cleopatra in one of the upcoming productions of Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed director of Dune. Here, check out all about the movie.

Zendaya is one of the A-list celebrities and one of the biggest names in the film, fashion and television industry. Considered one of the best among her peers, the 26-year-old star is set to play Cleopatra in acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve's next film. This is not the first time they will be working together, nor the second.

It seems that the director has quite enjoyed working with the actress because this would mark the third project together. The first time we saw them collaborate was on the first installment of Dune, which was released in 2021. While the second will be on Dune II, which is scheduled for release on November 3 this year.

Now, Denis is ready to elevate the seventh art to another level after creating a new biography of the Queen of the Nile. Jeff Sneider was the one who revealed the news of the film's arrival, after a long time of negotiations. The director first wanted to launch the story written by Frank Herbert and then turn his full attention to ancient Egypt.

Who are the cast of Cleopatra's biography?

The Euphoria actress will be reunited with Villeneuve thanks to Gal Gadot's departure from the film. That's right, Zendaya was not the first choice for the role. Instead, the former Wonder Woman is the one who was to star in the life of Cleopatra. It is not yet known who else will join her, but it is expected to be a cast of popular actors.

What will Cleopatra's biography tell?

According to GQ, the story of the Cleopatra movie revolves around her rise as queen of Egypt and many intimate aspects of her life, which is a mystery. Over time she has been ranked as one of the most strategist and negotiating women, being a ruler capable of fighting all the problems that came her way. Her death inaugurated a new world order before the birth of Christ.

When could Cleopatra's biography be released?

The film is still in pre-production, so there is no release date set. They are just now finalizing the cast and director. Denis Villeneuve came on board after the departure of Patty Jenkins, according to CQ Mexico and as revealed by Jeff Sneider on the Hot Mic podcast via FandomWire.