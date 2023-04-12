We are finally just days away from a new edition of Coachella and it's the perfect time to rub shoulders with travelers from all over the world, good music and lots of fashion. Here, check out how to get last minute tickets.

We are just one day away from the first weekend of one of the most anticipated and important events of the year, the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. There will be more than twenty special artists performing on stage, but only three have been chosen as headliners: Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean.

There will be six stages in total and the singers will be divided into sectors, so it is likely that if the schedules overlap you will have to choose between them. Rosalia, Gorillaz, Labrinth, Björk and Willow are some of them. Although the lineup has already been revealed, it is not yet known when the performances of each one will start, so it is likely to be confirmed on Thursday.

The festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club and the first weekend will be held from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16, while the second weekend will be from April 21 to 23. It is the first time in the history of the event that it will be broadcast via streaming, for all those who cannot attend in person.

Where to buy tickets for 2023 Coachella?

Although tickets for Coachella 2023 went on sale Jan. 13 and sold out immediately, you may be able to get your ticket on reliable resale sites. Yahoo reported that Stubhub and Vivid Seats is offering a $20 discount on purchases over $200, so you would have a 10 percent savings, using the code SC2022.

Originally the passes to the festival were available at the official site of the event, which is www.coachella.com, but these disappeared as they came. These were not too cheap, but they are definitely worth it. Here, check out some of the prices: