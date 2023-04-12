The countdown to 2023 Coachella has begun and it's time for one of the most important music festivals in the United States to take place. Here, check out which artists will be performing on stage.

The fact that the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is just around the corner has music and arts fans excited. The popular event is not only home to great performances with crazy stages, but it is also where people choose to wear special outfits for the occasion. Vanessa Hudgens is one of the celebrities most remembered for her bold and edgy looks.

This year's edition will mark a before and after in the history of the event, as it will be streamed for the first time. All six stages will have their own live coverage, which will be shared on Coachella's official YouTube channel. The schedule has not yet been confirmed, but is expected to be revealed the day before.

The famous music festival will once again take place at the Empire Polo Club, located in Indio, California. It will begin this week, kicking off on Friday, April 14, and the first date will last the entire weekend. The second date is scheduled to take place from April 21 through April 23. Here, check which artists will be present each day...

Which artists will play at 2023 Coachella and when?

Although there are only three headliners this year, many other artists will be performing on Coachella's six stages, all of which can be streamed. Calvin Harris is getting ready to head back to the desert, while Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean have been chosen as the festival's headliners. However, here is the full list of musicians and which day they will perform:

Friday, April 14 and 21

Bad Bunny

Gorillaz

Burna Boy

The Chemical Brothers

Kaytranada

Blondie

Becky G

Metro Boomin

FKJ

Pusha T

Towe Nwigwe

Wet Let

SG Lewis

Yves Tumor

The Garden

TESTPILOT

MUNA

Maceo Plex

Two Friends

YUNGBLUD

Jamie Jones

Ashnikko

Malaa

TV Girl

Whyte Fang

Doechii

BENEE

Idris Elba

Magdalena Bay

Vintage Culture

Dombresk

DannyLux

Nora En Pure

Overmono

Uncle Waffles

PAWSA

Domi & JD Beck

Soul Glo

Lava La Rue

Sleaford Mods

The Comet Is Coming

Oliver Koletzki

Kyle Watson

The Murder Capital

Chris Stussy

Jupiter & Okwess

Lewis OfMan

Julet Mendoza

Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers

Téo?

Mochakk

Gabriels

Saba

Dennis Cruz

Saturday, April 15 and 22

BLACKPINK

ROSALÍA

Erc Prydz presents HOLO

boygenius

$uicideboy$

The Kid LAROI

Charli XCX

Labrinth

Underworld

Diljit Dosanjh

Eladio Carrion

Remi Wolf

Chromeo

Tale of Us

Yung LEan

Mura Masa

Sofi Tukker

Yaeji

070 Shake

Marc Rebillet

Hiatus Kaiyote

Dinner Party

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Elderbrook

Kenny Beats

Flo Milli

Keinemusik

Snail Mail

Rebelution

Hot Since 82

EARTHGANG

UMI

Shenseea

The Breedeers

Monolink

Ethel Cain

Bakar

Donovan’s Yard

The Linda Lindas

Sunset Rollercoaster

NIA Archives

DJ Tennis

Carlita

AG Club

Mathame

BRATTY

Horsegirl

Colyn

Chloé Caillet

Scowl

Francis Mercier

Jan Blomqvist

DRAMA

WhoMadeWho

Destroy Boys

Elyanna

Sunday, April 16 and 23