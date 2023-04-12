The fact that the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is just around the corner has music and arts fans excited. The popular event is not only home to great performances with crazy stages, but it is also where people choose to wear special outfits for the occasion. Vanessa Hudgens is one of the celebrities most remembered for her bold and edgy looks.
This year's edition will mark a before and after in the history of the event, as it will be streamed for the first time. All six stages will have their own live coverage, which will be shared on Coachella's official YouTube channel. The schedule has not yet been confirmed, but is expected to be revealed the day before.
The famous music festival will once again take place at the Empire Polo Club, located in Indio, California. It will begin this week, kicking off on Friday, April 14, and the first date will last the entire weekend. The second date is scheduled to take place from April 21 through April 23. Here, check which artists will be present each day...
Which artists will play at 2023 Coachella and when?
Although there are only three headliners this year, many other artists will be performing on Coachella's six stages, all of which can be streamed. Calvin Harris is getting ready to head back to the desert, while Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean have been chosen as the festival's headliners. However, here is the full list of musicians and which day they will perform:
Friday, April 14 and 21
- Bad Bunny
- Gorillaz
- Burna Boy
- The Chemical Brothers
- Kaytranada
- Blondie
- Becky G
- Metro Boomin
- FKJ
- Pusha T
- Towe Nwigwe
- Wet Let
- SG Lewis
- Yves Tumor
- The Garden
- TESTPILOT
- MUNA
- Maceo Plex
- Two Friends
- YUNGBLUD
- Jamie Jones
- Ashnikko
- Malaa
- TV Girl
- Whyte Fang
- Doechii
- BENEE
- Idris Elba
- Magdalena Bay
- Vintage Culture
- Dombresk
- DannyLux
- Nora En Pure
- Overmono
- Uncle Waffles
- PAWSA
- Domi & JD Beck
- Soul Glo
- Lava La Rue
- Sleaford Mods
- The Comet Is Coming
- Oliver Koletzki
- Kyle Watson
- The Murder Capital
- Chris Stussy
- Jupiter & Okwess
- Lewis OfMan
- Julet Mendoza
- Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers
- Téo?
- Mochakk
- Gabriels
- Saba
- Dennis Cruz
Saturday, April 15 and 22
- BLACKPINK
- ROSALÍA
- Erc Prydz presents HOLO
- boygenius
- $uicideboy$
- The Kid LAROI
- Charli XCX
- Labrinth
- Underworld
- Diljit Dosanjh
- Eladio Carrion
- Remi Wolf
- Chromeo
- Tale of Us
- Yung LEan
- Mura Masa
- Sofi Tukker
- Yaeji
- 070 Shake
- Marc Rebillet
- Hiatus Kaiyote
- Dinner Party
- Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
- Elderbrook
- Kenny Beats
- Flo Milli
- Keinemusik
- Snail Mail
- Rebelution
- Hot Since 82
- EARTHGANG
- UMI
- Shenseea
- The Breedeers
- Monolink
- Ethel Cain
- Bakar
- Donovan’s Yard
- The Linda Lindas
- Sunset Rollercoaster
- NIA Archives
- DJ Tennis
- Carlita
- AG Club
- Mathame
- BRATTY
- Horsegirl
- Colyn
- Chloé Caillet
- Scowl
- Francis Mercier
- Jan Blomqvist
- DRAMA
- WhoMadeWho
- Destroy Boys
- Elyanna
Sunday, April 16 and 23
- Frank Ocean
- Björk
- Kali Uchis
- Porter Robinson
- Fisher + Chris Lake
- A Boogie
- Dominic Fike
- Jai Paul
- Jackson Wang
- Latto
- The Blaze
- Willow
- GloRilla
- Jai Wolf
- Boris Brejcha
- 2manydjs
- Christine and the Queens
- Rae Sremmurd
- Weyes Blood
- Alex G
- DPR LIVE + DPR IAN
- Stick Figure
- Adam Beyer
- Big Wild
- MK
- Cannons
- Romy
- Fordo
- Fousheé
- Joy Crookes
- TSHA
- El Michels Affair
- Paris Texas
- LP Giobbi
- Momma
- Ali Sethi
- Minus the Ligh
- Los Bitchos
- Conexión Divina
- Airrica
- Noname
- Sasha John Digweed
- Sudan Archives
- Knocked Loose
- Camelphat
- IDK
- Sasha Alex Sloan
- Mareux
- 1999.ODDS
- Pi’erre Bourne
- Cassian