Karate Kid spin-off series, Cobra Kai, has been one of the most successful shows of the past few years. However, creators announced that it will end with the upcoming sixth season. Check out everything we know about it.

Since its first season, the Karate Kid spin-off ‘Cobra Kai’ has been one of the most beloved series. Not only by fans of the original franchise, but also by a new generation of kids who are discovering Miyagi’s teachings. However, everything must come to an end, and the show will finish its run with the sixth season.

Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurtwitz and Hayden Schlossberg confirmed the news with a statement published on the show’s social media. “Our dream with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms (...) So, it’s with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement.”

While fans might be a little disappointed, it’s always better to end a good show on time before it becomes bad. Or better, before it’s canceled (especially with all the madness happening at Netflix right now). So, without further ado, let’s see what we know about Season 6 of Cobra Kai.

When is Season 6 of Cobra Kai coming out?

So far, there’s no official release date yet. However, the series might be at pre-production stage, with no news of filming. So, that means that it could be ready to go in late 2024. Usually, the show comes out in the last quarter of the year.

Who will be on the cast of Season 6 of Cobra Kai?

It’s expected that most of the cast will come back for the final season. Of course, the leads William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) and Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), as the kids: Xolo Maridueña (Miguel), Tanner Buchanan (Robby), Tory (Peyton List), Mary Mouser (Sam), Jacob Bertrand (Eli/Hawk) and Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri).

Other cast members that are expected to return are: Courtney Henggeler (Amanda), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen) and Martin Kove (John Kreese), Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver) and Alicia Hannah-Kim (Sensei Kim Da-eun).

Cobra Kai: What could be the plot of Season 6?

There’s not much we can say about the plot at the moment. However, Season 5 left some loose ends, including Kreese’s escape from prison, which will probably mean that he will seek revenge against Johnny and Daniel. Also, after Terry Silver’s fall, his students abandoned him and the question remains: what will they do? Would they join Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang? In the meantime, creators said in their announcement that this will be the biggest season of Cobra Kai ever.