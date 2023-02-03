Cobra Kai has been a hit since its first season and the fact that Netflix will not continue with a seventh season has caused quite a surprise. Here, check out why this decision was made.

Netflix confirmed that the sixth season of Cobra Kai will be the last and the news has caused quite a commotion among viewers. The new episodes have not yet been released but it is known that they will arrive to the catalog of the streaming platform in a few months, although it is not yet known exactly when it will be.

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio will join forces once again to carry out the final denouement of the successful karate series. The plot will tie up the loose ends left from the fifth season, so we will see again the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang united to solve new problems, such as Kreese's escape from prison.

The actor who plays Daniel LaRusso confessed some time ago that talks had begun about a new Karate Kid-related movie. The franchise is at its best and the fact that the production company has ruled out making a new season has left a lot to think about.

Why was Cobra Kai cancelled?

The producers were the ones who broke the news that the fifth season of Cobra Kai was going to be the last one. A few days later, Netflix also confirmed it on its official Twitter account, saying "It's time to end the fight! The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai is coming soon to Netflix".

The decision was not made in relation to the great figures it has come to collect in recent years, but was for a commercial issue. The same happened with the 1899 series, which became the most watched series for a few months but was finally canceled for not continuing in the same way.