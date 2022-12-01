Cocaine Bear is the new movie starring Ray Liotta and Elizabeth Banks, which, as incredible as it may seem, is based on true events. Here, check out how the events unfolded and more about the bizarre story of the animal that became addicted.

Cocaine Bear is Ray Liotta's new film that aims to send pure adrenaline to moviegoers who go to the theaters to witness the story, which tells how a bloodthirsty bear chases a group of people through a forest in rural Georgia, while under the effect of a potent drug. Elizabeth Banks is directing the new, truly zany horror comedy.

Over time it has positioned itself as one of the most anticipated productions, not only because of Liotta's death, but also because of the somewhat bizarre and hallucinatory touch of the story... which, although it may not seem like it, is based on real events.

The feature film will debut in theaters on February 24, 2023 and so far only the official trailer and some posters have been released. After a long period in theaters, being produced by Universal, it is very likely to reach the Peacock platform. Although everything will depend on the numbers it collects at the box office.

Cocaine bear true story: What really happened?

The film is based on a true story, which took place in 1985 in the middle of the forests of Georgia. It all started when a drug trafficker's plane crashed and a batch of cocaine went completely missing inside the forest. It was found by a black bear, who ended up consuming enormous quantities of the drug.

The events did not come to light right away, but when narcotics investigators found the remains of the 150-pound animal in Fannin County, Georgia. These remained near a duffel bag and 40 opened packets of cocaine, the Associated Press reported.

"The bear got there before we did, and he opened the duffel bag, got him some cocaine and overdosed", said Gary Garner of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A subsequent autopsy remarked that the bear had consumed about three to four grams, as this was what was found in his bloodstream. This is significantly less than the 75 pounds of cocaine he was thought to have absorbed earlier.

One of the agents claimed that it was Andrew "Drew" Carter Thornton II who had dropped the shipment from the sky while traveling on a drug flight from Colombia. Always with the intention of returning to the area to pick it up, but this never happened and Thornton died before he even entered the forest.

On September 10 of that same year, he fell out of a plane flying over Knoxville, Tennessee. His body was found in a driveway with a failed parachute strapped to his back and an army bag containing 34 packets of cocaine, all the size of footballs, according to The Washington Post.

After several years, the case became so popular and bizarre that the bear was even given different nicknames, such as Pablo Eskobear, in reference to the Colombian drug trafficker.