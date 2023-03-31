The second most active volcano in Colombia, the Nevado del Ruiz, could erupt again and authorities have already alerted its inhabitants. Here, check all about it.

Colombia has entered into orange alert because the Geological Service of the country indicated that the Nevado del Ruiz volcano has been showing signs of activity recently, so it could erupt. This has a height of 5330 meters above sea level approximately and according to the official account of the organization, it changed its level of movement from yellow to orange.

Although it all sounds quite dangerous, several services clarified that the volcano "has remained in constant eruptive activity during the last 10 years", so so far these events were minor, with only a little ash fall. The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management has already started with the protocols in case they are needed.

Many citizens showed their concern on social media about the possible risk of the volcano being active. However, the media has assured that they should remain calm, as nothing too big is expected to happen, but that the services are covering all possible areas to take care of those who are in the vicinity.

When could the Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupt?

The Colombian Geological Service confirmed that although the orange level presents a possible eruption of considerable magnitude, this could occur in a few days or even weeks. Since it is not imminent, but it means a probability against which the authorities must be prepared.

"The level of activity of the volcano changes to ORANGE LEVEL of activity or (II): PROBABLE ERUPTION WITHIN DAYS OR WEEKS. This level is due to the increase in seismic activity that has occurred in recent days (sic)," says the statement issued by the entity on Thursday, March 30.

They also pointed out that the anomalies in the volcano have been increasing since October 2022 and continue to this day, so it is not something totally new. The seismicity is related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits and ash emissions, the media assured.

When was the last time the Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupted?

The last time Nevado del Ruiz erupted was seven years ago, during 2016. It is considered the second most active volcano in Colombia, after Galeras, which is located in Nariño. Now, the Ministry of Mines and Energy together with the Colombian Geological Service, reported on the magnitudes that were recorded lately.

"An increase in the daily rate of occurrence stands out, on March 28 with 6500 earthquakes and on March 29 with more than 11000 earthquakes. At the time of issuance of this bulletin, more than 9600 events have been recorded today. A gradual increase in the seismic energy released is also highlighted. The maximum magnitudes recorded have been: 2.6 on the 24th; 2.7 on the 29th and 3.1 on the 30th (sic)", they said in a statement.

Although it sounds quite incredible, the volcano has already been climbed a few times. Between 1868 and 1869, two German geologists (Reiss and Stübel) were the first to venture on a documented expedition. In 1936, Cunet and Gansser were the first to successfully complete the expedition, repeating it again in 1939.