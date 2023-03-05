Conor McGregor will make his big screen debut and will be joined by big name actors in Road House. It's time to see how the boxer becomes something more... Here, check out how much he will charge for his work in the movie.

Conor McGregor is not only a successful former UFC champion, but he has established himself as one of the most important fighters in the industry. Now, it's time for him to continue to expand his skills, which is why we will soon see him in a very different field than he is used to, as he will be making his big screen debut in Road House.

The remake of the Patrick Swayze movie has started shooting during August last year and yesterday some videos of his co-stars were leaked. We saw co-star Jake Gyllenhaal reenact a scene with former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Jay Hieron after the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 285 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The classic will not only bring back the iconic story, but it will also bring the 34-year-old boxer back in a feature film for the first time and he will become an actor. Many have wondered how much he will receive for sharing the lead role with the Donnie Darko star, here's what's known about his salary...

What is Conor McGregor's salary in Road House?

The boxer has always thought highly of himself and has now confirmed on social media that he is the "highest paid first-time actor of all time". He decided to take part in the movie while he was still recovering from the accident he suffered in the fight with Dustin Poirier, where he broke his leg.

Now, the new actor claims he spent long days on the set, as he did his own stunts. However, this has taken its toll on him and Conor said, "I'm still recovering. I did all my stunts for this. I didn't think the stunt double we had looked like me, so I wouldn't use him. To my detriment. It was hard work".

Obviously his work on the project was not going to come cheap for the production. He is estimated to have had a large sum of money and we would be talking about a figure in the millions. This would be in addition to his net worth of $200 million. Although the athlete posted many tweets about this, he soon after deleted them, but not before writing:

“I fancy my chances topping this list in record time. If the top gross off Liam’s film is $113m, as amazing as that is, my “Roadhouse” trebles it. And more. I reckon half a billion in all. And I be chillin back with the calculator rockin alligator. “What can I do ya’s for” #handy”.