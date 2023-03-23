Good news for Counter-Strike fans, Valve announced that a new version called Counter-Strike 2 will be released in 2023. Check here the release date.

Valve wanted to end the first quarter of 2023 with good news for Counter-Strike fans, after almost 20 years since the game was released to the public, a major upgrade is finally announced.

The announcement was so surprising that no one believed it, but there were some rumors about a possible upgrade for one of the best Valve games.

Obviously Counter-Strike fans will have to wait a few months to play the new version, but on the game's official twitter the description was changed to "The CS:GO killer; Counter-Strike 2."

When is the Counter-Strike 2 release date in 2023?

Valve didn't say a specific day, but they did clarify that Counter-Strike 2 will be available in the summer of 2023 (June-September). Apart from that, some selected players will be part of a close-testing starting on March 22.

Counter-Strike 2 will use the Source 2 game engine, that's the same engine Valve uses for Dota 2, Robot Repair, Artifact, Half-Life: Alyx and Aperture Desk Job.

Some maps like De_Dust were completely redone for what will be the beta testing and that in the end will be part of the new version.