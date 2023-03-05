The third installment of ‘Creed,’ the spinoff sequel of the Rocky franchise, has finally come out in theaters with a great response from critics and fans alike. So, many people wonder when the movie is coming to streaming.

The third installment of ‘Creed,’ the spinoff sequel of the Rocky franchise, has finally come out in theaters and the response from fans and critics have been overwhelmingly positive. With 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first place at the box office with an impressive $58.7 million in its first weekend.

Abroad, the movie grossed $41.8 million for a global tally of $100.4 million. It’s also the biggest opening for a sports movie ever, as well as the best of the franchise. Also, the reviews have been very generous to its star Michael B. Jordan, who is also directing for the first time.

While Sylvester Stallone isn’t acting in this one (he had appeared in the first two), he is still attached as producer, as well as Ryan Coogler (who directed the first one). Apart from Jordan, the rest of the cast includes Jonathan Majors as his challenger Damian and Tessa Thompson as Bianca, Adonis’ wife. Here’s when the movie is coming to streaming.

When is ‘Creed III’ coming to streaming?

"Creed III" doesn’t have an official streaming release date yet. But, since the movie is produced by MGM and distributed by United Artists, it's expected that "Creed III" will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video at some point of the future.

Amazon owns MGM and has a 50% stake in United Artists, which is why we expect that the film will land on the platform. However, this isn’t always the case. Also, the first two films of Creed are part of the SlingTV catalog.

Also, despite Amazon owning MGM, they don’t own all the licensing deals that existed before the deal. What is more certain, is that the film will have a VOD and digital release in about two months after its theatrical release. So, it will likely be available for purchase or rental from digital retailers in May.

*This article will be updated.