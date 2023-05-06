Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, have been plagued by recent allegations of relationship trouble. A recent Instagram post, however, seems to put an end to the rumors.

The media spotlight is nothing new for football players, and with it comes a never-ending stream of tales and scandals, often centered on the players' private life. Footballers and their significant others have been at the center of various issues in recent years, from infidelity allegations to high-profile breakups.

Reports of strain in Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship, which some speculate might lead to a separation, have put the couple under a microscope in recent days. The pair have been together since 2016, but they haven't tied the knot yet.

Speculation has been rampant in recent weeks that the 38-year-old Al-Nassr skipper is tired of his partner's antics and attitude and wants to quit their relationship. It has been claimed that the pair is on the brink of breaking up after psychologist Quinton Aries came on the Portuguese TV show and advised viewers that the superstar is 'not happy'.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say on social media?

Despite all the speculation, Ronaldo and Georgina seem to be doing just great in Cristiano's most recent social media post. The experienced forward has taken to Instagram to share some heartwarming photographs of his family, where he has some poolside fun with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and their kids.

"Happy family moments!", the five-time Ballon d'Or player wrote on Instagram. An earlier Instagram story of Georgina's responded to the split rumors: "The envious invents the rumor, the gossip spreads and the idiot believes it".