The Critics Choice Awards 2023 are just around the corner and soon we will see who will be the lucky winners of the night, adding one more award to their shelf. Here, check out how long the event will last.

New year, new awards season. From January through March and beyond we have a list of major events on the calendar. The first to kick it off is the Critics Choice Awards 2023, produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The red carpet will be overflowing with stars and many of them are ready to receive their awards.

During this year's 28th edition, we are going to see several special moments and two of them have already been revealed, along with the list of presenters. Michelle Pfeiffer will honor Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kate Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to her friend and Glass Onion co-star Janelle Monáe.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the list of nominees with a total of 11 opportunities, followed by Babylon and The Banshees of Inisherin with 9 each. While in the television section, Abbott Elementary leads the list with 6 nominations, followed by Better Call Saul with 5 and Reservation Dogs with 4 in total.

How long will the Critics Choice Awards 2023 last?

As in previous years, the awards ceremony will last about three hours. The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place from 7 PM ET to 10 PM ET at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. All fans who do not want to miss the event will be able to watch it live on The CW Channel, where Chelsea Handler will host the evening.

This year's most anticipated categories are Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Original Screenplay and Best Production Design, among others. The competition is complicated this time, due to the fact that there are multiple works of great quality, such as The Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.