The stars will be present at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards to celebrate the best of film and TV in the last year. The ‘Critics’ are considered one of the indicators of success in the upcoming Academy Awards, after the Golden Globes.

This year’s ceremony will be held at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. The show will be hosted by Chelsea Handler, who will be replacing Taye Diggs, who has hosted the show consecutively for the past four years.

There’s a lot of expectations surrounding the nominees. In film, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads the way with 11 nominations, while in TV, ‘Abbott Elementary’ has six. Who will take the prizes home?

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Who is presenting?

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced on Friday the star-studded line-up set to present awards at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. One of the industry’s most beloved actresses, Michelle Pfeiffer, will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jeff Bridges.

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to her friend and ‘Glass Onion’ co-star Janelle Monáe. This award honors a woman who pushes for gender equality and defies stereotypes. Here are the list of presenters that have been confirmed:

Benjamin Bratt

Quinta Brunson

Cedric the Entertainer

Misha Collins

Claire Danes

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Eve Hewson

Jude Hill

Tyler Hoechlin

Sharon Horgan

Sarah Hyland

Troy Kotsur

Diego Luna

Natasha Lyonn

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Aubrey Plaza

Jean Smart

Anya Taylor-Joy

Miles Teller

Elizabeth Tulloch

Kerry Washington

Jeremy Allen White