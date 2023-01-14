The awards' season already begun, and the Critics Choice Awards are next in line. Here, check out when and how to watch the red carpet ahead of the ceremony which will take place in Los Angeles.

The awards' season already begun, and the Critics Choice Awards are next in line. The 28th edition will take place on Sunday, January 15th at 7 PM (ET). This year, comedian Chelsea Handler will host the event for the first time.

Among the biggest nominees in film are Everything Everywhere All at Once with 11 nominations. Babylon and The Banshees of Inisherin follow with 9 nominations each. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary leads with six nominations in TV, followed by Better Call Saul with five and Reservation Dogs with four.

Of course, many stars are expected to attend the event, which will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. If you want to watch all your favorite actors and celebrities on the red carpet, check out when and how to watch it.

How to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2023 red carpet?

The red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards will be livestreamed by the official @criticschoice account on Twitter. The show will be broadcasted exclusively by The CW from 7 PM (ET), and it will live stream the event on the The CW app.

Among the actors that are set to appear are ‘The Bear’ stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, ‘Andor’ actor Diego Luna, ‘The White Lotus’ actress Aubrey Plaza, ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Quinta Bruson and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller.

Also, Michelle Pfeiffer is set to honor Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kate Hudson will present Janelle Monae with the SeeHer Award. Other guests will be Kerry Washington, Jean Smart and Anya-Taylor Joy.