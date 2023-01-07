The Critics Choice Awards 2023 will celebrate the best of film and TV. 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' and 'Abott Elementary' lead the nominations. Here, check out when and where to watch the show.

It’s almost time for the awards’ season to begin. After the Golden Globes 2023, the Critics Choice Awards are next in line. These, presented by American-Canadian Critics Choice Association (CCA), are considered to be an indicator of success in the Academy Awards.

Among the biggest nominees for this edition, which will also recognize the best of TV, are Everything Everywhere All at Once with 11 nominations, followed by Babylon and The Banshees of Inisherin with 9 each.

In TV, Abbott Elementary leads with six nominations, then Better Call Saul with five and Reservation Dogs with four. If you don’t want to miss the ceremony, which will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, check out when and how to watch it.

When are the Critics Choice Awards 2023? How to watch the ceremony

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, January 15th at 7 PM (ET). The ceremony will last three hours, and it will be broadcasted by The CW Channel. On the other hand, Chelsea Handler will host the event.

Among the presenters, production has confirmed that Michelle Pfeiffer will honor Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Meanwhile, Kate Hudson will hand the SeeHer Award to her Glass Onion co-star Janelle Monáe.

Other presenters are Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sharon Horgan, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Tulloch, Kerry Washington and Jeremy Allen White, among others.