The countdown is coming to an end and it's time to welcome the awards season, where we will see which films will consolidate as the best of the year and the most awarded. Here, check out where the Critics Choice Awards 2023 will be held.

The Critics Choice Awards 2023 will be the first luxury event to kick off the awards season planned for this year. Some of the most important ones will follow, such as the Golden Globes and the Oscars. It's time for celebrities to show off their best outfits on the red carpets and add several awards to their shelves.

Chelsea Handler has been chosen to host the event, which will take place in mid-January. The list of presenters has already been revealed and includes names such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Jeremy Allen White, Kerry Washington, Aubrey Plaza, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Hudson, among others.

As for the nominees and the productions leading the categories, Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most likely to win. With 11 nominations, it is the work with the most nominations in the 28th edition of the awards. It is followed by Babylon and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine each.

Where will the Critics Choice Awards 2023 be held?

The awards ceremony will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on The CW Channel. The Critics Choice Awards 2023 are scheduled for Sunday, January 15, from 7 PM ET to 10 PM ET. The final round of voting began on January 6 and will end on January 13, two days before the event.

All awards are presented annually by CCA in order to honor the best achievements in film and television. But this was not always the case; the change occurred in 2011. That year it was decided that the awards would also recognize television fiction, due to the boom it was causing.

Thus, the Critics' Choice Television Awards were born, in addition to those that had been awarded since 1996. Historically, this award show and the Golden Globes are two of the most accurate predictors of nominations for the Academy Awards, or the long-awaited Oscars 2023.