The Critics Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, January 15th in Los Angeles to celebrate the best of film and TV of the past year. Here, check out who will host the ceremony.

The Critics Choice Awards will honor the finest work on film and TV of last year. Among the nominees, there are titles such as ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘TAR’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ and more.

The 28th edition of the ‘Critics Choice’ will take place on January 15th, just a few days after the return of the Golden Globes. These awards are considered as one of the best indicators of who will triumph in the Oscars.

The ceremony will be held in Los Angeles, and many stars are set to appear. However, one of the most important factors of every awards show is the host, who will set the tone and, hopefully, make the audience laugh. Here, check out who has the gig.

Who will be hosting the 2023 Critics Choice Awards?

The show will be hosted by comedian, producer and actress Chelsea Handler, who will be replacing Taye Diggs after he has hosted the last four editions. The CEO of the Critics Choice Association released a statement saying they were “thrilled” with Handler.

“We all know and love her work as a standup comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress — and now as host of the Critics' Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

Handler is well known for her seven-year-run as host of her talk show Chelsea Lately, which aired on E! until 2014. She also launched a documentary series for Netflix titled Chelsea Does, and another talk show for the platform in 2016. She is currently producing a series for Peacock bases on her book “Life Will Be the Death of Me.”