It’s been almost two years since the first season of Cruel Summer came out, and fans can’t wait for another chapter of this thriller series. However, this time there will be a different cast and a different decade, which will make things even more interesting.

Executive producer Michelle Purple, however, said at Freeform’s presentation that the second season will maintain the rules of the first, meaning that fans can expect the three timelines and the dual perspectives, as well as the “things that make this show very unique.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, this next installment is set in the 2000s and it will follow the three friends Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, as well as their love triangle and the mystery that impacts all of their lives. Check out when it comes out.

What is the release date for the second season of Cruel Summer?

There’s not a specific release date for Season 2 yet, but Freeform announced at the Television Critics Association' winter press tour that it will premiere in Summer 2023. So, it’s closer than fans think.

Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry, Lexi Underwood as Isabella LaRue, and Griffin Gluck as Luke Chambers will portray the main trio. Meanwhile, KaDee Strickland as Debbie, Lisa Yamada as Parker, Sean Blakemore as Sheriff Myer, and Paul Adelstein as Steve Chambers complete the cast.

Jessica Biel, who also executive produces the show, said that the series will also center around the themes of friendship, loyalty, and betrayal, while also saying that for her the standouts are the “unreliable narrators.” So, we can expect a lot of intrigue.

*This article will be updated.