After Henry Cavill's exit and Black Adam's "soft" cancelation, Zachary Levi shared his thoughts on the future of DC Studios and its new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Check out what he said.

Fans of DC films are following every movement of new co-head of DC Studios, James Gunn. Since the filmmaker took charge of the Warner Bros. division, alongside Peter Safran,there have been many rumors and some announcements, including the exit of Henry Cavill as Superman.

Also, Dwayne Johnson released a statement explaining that his iteration of Black Adam wouldn’t be part of Gunn’s “first chapter of storytelling” but the character was still being considered for “future DC multiverse chapters.”

Amid these announcements, there are rumors that Gunn wants to reboot the entire slate of superheroes, including Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash and more. However, there hasn’t been any official word about it. Fans are concerned, and Zachary Levi, Shazam’s star, has addressed the future of DC with a video on Instagram.

Zachary Levi reacts to James Gunn’s changes to DC Studios

Levi is sharing his thoughts on what’s happening at DC Studios. On an Instagram live video, the actor explained that, while he's not sure what’s coming for Shazam (the sequel is hitting theaters March 17, 2023), he thinks the project is in “a pretty good position.”

“Up to this point, there have been quite a few DC films that may have made some fans very happy, but they’re not tapping into the larger audience,” Levi said. He also explained that while fans could really like what has done so far, people should “recognize there’s a lot of people that didn’t like those things, and we should always be trying to, I think, tap into as much audience as possible, making as many people as happy as possible.”

He continued, “That’s what we’re in entertainment for, and I think that’s what Peter and James are really trying to do, and it’s not an easy position. They got handed all of these things that were already in a lot of conflict. So guys, just f****** give them a break. Take it easy. Take a breath.”