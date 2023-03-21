Dwyane Johnson is under fire after a report put him in the middle of a controversy involving 'Shazam: The Fury of The Gods,' and Zachary Levi has responded. Check out what you need to know.

There're no quiet nights at DC Studios, apparently. While Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam was dismissed by James Gunn, new head of the division, in upcoming projects, a new report has put the actor at the front of a new controversy involving Zachary Levi’s Shazam star.

It’s known that Black Adam was a passion project for Johnson, who was also producing the film. While Superman’s cameo at the end of the film was well-received by fans, particularly those who support Zack Snyder’s DC films, many wonder why it didn’t have a connection with the first Shazam (as the character is the main villain for the hero).

Now, filmmaker David F. Sandberg told The Hollywood Reporter that members of Black Adam’s Justice Society of America were originally set to appear in the ‘Shazam: Fury of Gods,’ which was released last week, but the scene “fell apart three days before we were going to roll cameras.” Now, it seems like it was Johnson himself who intervened.

Zachary Levi respond to reports about Dwayne Johnson’s blocking the scene

On Tuesday, The Wrap reported that Johnson was the one who “blocked” the characters from appearing in a post-credit scene for Fury of the Gods. The report also states that he “didn’t allow” Levi to make a cameo in Black Adam, as he also “attempted to restructure the DCEU centering him and Henry Cavill’s Superman.”

In an Instagram story Tuesday, Levi shared a post mentioning The Wrap’s reporting, and he added “The truth shall set you free,” which certainly can be read as he is confirming the story. For now, neither Johnson or Gunn have responded to the report, or Levi’s comments.

Both films, Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of The Gods, have been box office disappointments. Which means that with Black Adam already out of the picture, it seems like chances of a third Shazam’s film are also slim.

Levi, however, has defended the movie. “I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame,” he wrote on Twitter. The film has grossed $31.8 million in the United States and Canada, after it was projected to gain $44 million in its first weekend.