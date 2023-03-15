Daisy Jones & The Six is one of Amazon Prime Video's latest adaptations, based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which has mesmerized audiences with its plot and catchy songs. Here, check if it will have a second season.

Riley Keough is one of the main characters in Daisy Jones & The Six, the new series that has the world and especially Taylor Jenkins Reid's readers going crazy. The original production of Amazon Prime Studios and Hello Sunshine has caused a sensation since it premiered the first three episodes in early March and even more so now that it has continued to be released weekly.

We still have yet to see the first season finale, as it is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 24. Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison and Sebastian Chacon round out the main cast, in addition to Black Panther actress Nabiyah Be, who plays Simone Jackson.

The series has a total of 10 episodes, where we see how the main characters give interviews as the story of the band's origins unfolds. The plot is set 100 percent on how The Six and their circle of friends navigate their way to success, while trying to deal with addictions, love problems and life itself.

Will Daisy Jones & The Six have a second season?

Prime Video has not yet confirmed the arrival of new episodes after its end in March. However, the creators have already talked about the future of the series in an interview and this could leave fans happy. During a chat between Scott Neustadter and Town & Country, the creator assured "There could be more story to tell if that was something people wanted, but time will tell if there's any interest in such a thing".

This means that a second season depends on how much people want it and obviously the amount of views it gets by the end of the season. There is still more to tell and Jenkins Reid's books intertwine with each other.

The events that occur in the show are in the same timeline as The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Malibu Rising, Carrie Soto is Back and Evidence of the Affair. Many wondered if the stories would intertwine at some point, but it is unlikely, as the Evelyn Hugo adaptation will be on Netflix and Malibu Rising will be on Hulu.